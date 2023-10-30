Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara will be the second-ever female duo to spacewalk together.

NASA astronaut from Long Island to participate in all-female spacewalk

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Long Island's own Jasmin Moghbeli will be conducting a critical spacewalk this week.

She will remove one piece of hardware on the exterior of the International Space Station and replace another apparatus.

Moghbeli will be joined by fellow astronaut Loral O'Hara.

Moghbeli has been on the International Space Station since August. Last week she answered questions from students at the Baldwin School District.

She attended elementary and middle school in Baldwin and is a local hero.

This is only the second time two women will be on a spacewalk together.

The first female spacewalking duo were astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch in 2019.

