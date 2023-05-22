  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Nassau County to vote on proposed Las Vegas Sands casino

By WABC logo
Monday, May 22, 2023 11:10AM
Lawmakers to vote on proposed casino at Nassau Coliseum
EMBED <>More Videos

Lawmakers are set to vote Monday on a proposed casino at the Nassau Coliseum.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County lawmakers are set to vote on a proposed casino at the Nassau Coliseum.

Las Vegas Sands wants to turn the location into a $4 billion entertainment center and resort.

Last month, the county reached a lease agreement with Las Vegas Sands that gives them control over the Nassau Coliseum site.

The county would get a lump sum payment, as well as annual revenues to the county and the Town of Hempstead and surrounding communities exceeding $100 million per year.

"And we believe that will bring jobs, economic prosperity, tax relief, and improved safety here in Nassau County," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said at a briefing last month.

Blakeman had been joined by a number of leaders from organized labor groups as well as the NAACP who are all in favor of the agreement.

Nassau Community College supports the project and already has a partnership in place with the casino-resort company.

But the deal has its critics. Hofstra University and residents who have formed a group named "Say No to the Casino" are against the casino plans, saying it will only bring in more crime and traffic.

Sands wants to build a $4 billion "integrated resort" on the 72-acre site, commonly known as the Nassau Hub, that would include a casino, hotel rooms, ballrooms and conference spaces, live entertainment venue, restaurants, health club and spa.

Regardless of what happens Monday, the state would still need to grant a license to Sands in order for the project to move forward.

ALSO READ | Report finds 50% of working-age New Yorkers don't earn enough to meet basic needs

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW