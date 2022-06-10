Drive-by parade honors WWII veteran for 97th birthday on Long Island

The non-profit "Smiles Through Cars" teamed up with state troopers and the Nassau County Police Department for the parade to honor Louis Francisco Barreiro, 97, Friday morning.
Barreiro saluted every car as they yelled happy birthday to him.
Barreiro said his birthday wish is for world peace.
Troopers and officers lined up for photos with Barreiro.
At the end of the parade, Barreiro was presented with a patch for his years service in the South Pacific.
"Remember the ones who were left behind and underneath the crosses, and the ones that came home," said Barreiro.
