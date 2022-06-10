Community & Events

Drive-by parade honors WWII veteran for 97th birthday on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Drive-by parade honors WWII veteran for 97th birthday

VALLEY STREAM, New York (WABC) -- A drive-by parade was held on Long Island to honor a WWII veteran on his 97th birthday.

The non-profit "Smiles Through Cars" teamed up with state troopers and the Nassau County Police Department for the parade to honor Louis Francisco Barreiro, 97, Friday morning.

Barreiro saluted every car as they yelled happy birthday to him.



Barreiro said his birthday wish is for world peace.

Troopers and officers lined up for photos with Barreiro.

At the end of the parade, Barreiro was presented with a patch for his years service in the South Pacific.

"Remember the ones who were left behind and underneath the crosses, and the ones that came home," said Barreiro.

ALSO READ: Best Bets: 7 On Your Side Father's Day buying guide
EMBED More News Videos

Father's Day is fast approaching, and a Retail Me Not survey indicates 4 in 10 simply want a day spent with family.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvalley streamnassau countyparadebirthdayveterans paradeawardworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 teens dead after being pulled from waters off NYC beach
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
Rangers fan arrested after alleged sucker punch at MSG
Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
Man killed after being followed into NYC pharmacy was drill rapper
Preserving the history of the Fire Island Pines
MTA seizes cars of 2 drivers owing more than $100K in unpaid tolls
Show More
Man beaten with gun, robbed by 2 men at Queens subway station
LGBTQ outrage over DeSantis visit to NYC during Pride Month
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Teen brothers who drowned in NJ public pool ID'd, fundraiser started
Miami teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League universities
More TOP STORIES News