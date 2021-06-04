donuts

National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals from Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more

By Brock Koller
EMBED <>More Videos

National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals

PHILADELPHIA -- June 4 is National Doughnut Day or National Donut Day, depending on which store you frequent.

Donut Day falls on the first Friday of June each year.

Dunkin' is celebrating by giving out a free donut with any beverage purchase.



They have also released a line of National Donut Day merchandise including clothing and totes available here.



Krispy Kreme is offering every customer a free doughnut of their choice. It's limited to one per person and only valid in-shop and drive-thru, not for online orders. In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed doughnut.



Duck Donuts is offering a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut at their stores. No purchase necessary.



DiGiorno, the frozen pizza company, is also getting into the Donut Day fun. They are holding a sweepstakes where you can win a DiiGiornut - a pizza-donut mashup. To enter, you reply to their tweet with #Sweepstakes. The full rules are here.



RELATED: History of National Doughnut Day
EMBED More News Videos

Here are some delicious facts to celebrate National Donut Day from the Action News Morning Team.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree fooddunkin'doughnutsu.s. & worldkrispy kremeconsumerdonuts
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONUTS
Krispy Kreme celebrates fall early with special flavors
Crispy outside, Chewy inside: Meet the Mochinut
Krispy Kreme supermoon doughnut available 1-day only
Krispy Kreme has given away 1.5M free doughnuts since March
TOP STORIES
220 passengers stuck on Amtrak train heading to NYC due to bad weather
81-year-old woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs in NJ
17 reputed gang members charged in series of NYC shootings
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
'We have to open up,' Adams says of COVID closures in NYC
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory for NY, NJ during AM commute
COVID Updates: Pediatric cases rise, scientists study French variant
Show More
COVID surge: NYC school attendance lags, NY studying hospitalizations
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Queens
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
More TOP STORIES News