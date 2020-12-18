Neighborhood Eats: Fat Choy offers "kind of Chinese also vegan" fare in Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- In this week's Neighborhood Eats, indoor dining may be on pause, but that isn't affecting a new restaurant in Manhattan.Fat Choy has decided to forgo indoor dining altogether and it may be what's helping them stay in business.The restaurant is located at 250 Broome Street on the Lower East Side on a city block that happens to be closed to through traffic as a way to help restaurants survive the coronavirus pandemic.That is certainly helping and so is their menu."If there's a concept that is going to be fit for this type of environment, it's ours. We kind of have this easy menu, we have our take-out window here, so we said you know what let's do it, we had already signed the lease, Jared Moeller said.And after a delay of six months, Moeller and Justin Lee finally opened Fat Choy at the end of September, serving up what they call "kind of Chinese.""We're Chinese American food, we're the newer wave of Chinese American," Lee said.It's also vegan yet neither owner is vegan.In fact, they met while working at a charcuterie restaurant."We're trying our best to eat less meat, to eat less animal products. For us it's an environmental choice," Lee said.The concise menu includes smashed cucumbers with sesame dressing, salt and pepper cauliflower, and rice rolls.As well as their take on a hot pocket, a bun stuffed with tofu prepared three different ways and they also have a riff on a sloppy joe."The bread itself is actually a Chinese bread, it's a sesame pancake. The flavorings inside are very Asian, whether they be like a chili bean paste, a little bit of five-spice, all of the mushrooms that are in there," Lee said.It's their biggest seller."The mushroom is really good. I'm also glad it's not spicy. I will try to eat vegan whenever it's convenient and affordable and good which this place it checked the boxes," one customer said.Fat Choy, which is a way of wishing prosperity in the new year, may not yet be prospering, but it's holding its own in this Lower East Side community."Everyone seems to be helping each other in these times, everyone's a small business owner, almost all restaurants here, it's been going really great," Moeller said."We have no other option but to win, that's all we can do," Lee said.Fat Choy is open Tuesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m.They're offering two different kinds of meals for the holidays that you can heat up at home for $50 $50 per person.----------