5 hurt, including 4-year-old in New Jersey backyard shooting

By Eyewitness News
4-year-old among 5 hurt in New Jersey backyard shooting.

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people were hurt, including a four-year-old after two people started shooting in a backyard in New Jersey.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Lafayette and Howe Avenues in Passaic.

A four-year-old and four adults in their twenties were shot. They are all expected to survive.

The shooters' target remains unclear.



Police are still searching for the suspects.

