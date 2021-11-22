5 hurt, including 4-year-old in New Jersey backyard shooting

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Lafayette and Howe Avenues in Passaic.
A four-year-old and four adults in their twenties were shot. They are all expected to survive.
The shooters' target remains unclear.
Police are still searching for the suspects.
