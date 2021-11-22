5 hurt, including 4-year-old in New Jersey backyard shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11259051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports from Penn Station where a man was stabbed to death onboard a subway train

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people were hurt, including a four-year-old after two people started shooting in a backyard in New Jersey.It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Lafayette and Howe Avenues in Passaic.A four-year-old and four adults in their twenties were shot. They are all expected to survive.The shooters' target remains unclear.Police are still searching for the suspects.----------