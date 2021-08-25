Arrest made in connection to body found in container in New Jersey: Police

By Eyewitness News
RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have arrested and charged a man for assisting in moving the remains of a body found in a plastic container in New Jersey.

The incident took place on Friday, August 13, around 10:38 a.m., when the Ridgefield Police Department responded to a report of a large suspicious container left near Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park.
Inside the plastic container, police discovered human remains, later identified as 44-year-old Nicole Flanagan of Corona, Queens.

An investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Aquellio Parker of Springfield Gardens.

Investigators said the body was removed from 95 Wall Street in a barrel the night before she was discovered.

They say Parker assisted in moving the remains of Flanagan from New York to Ridgefield Park.

He has been charged with conspiring to disturb, move and conceal or desecrate a dead body.

Police say Parker turned himself in to the NYPD on Sunday, August 22.


