Arrest made in connection to body found in container in New Jersey: Police

The incident took place on Friday, August 13, around 10:38 a.m., when the Ridgefield Police Department responded to a report of a large suspicious container left near Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park.
Inside the plastic container, police discovered human remains, later identified as 44-year-old Nicole Flanagan of Corona, Queens.
An investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Aquellio Parker of Springfield Gardens.
Investigators said the body was removed from 95 Wall Street in a barrel the night before she was discovered.
They say Parker assisted in moving the remains of Flanagan from New York to Ridgefield Park.
He has been charged with conspiring to disturb, move and conceal or desecrate a dead body.
ALSO READ | Parents charged after baby left in hot car outside mall on Long Island
Police say Parker turned himself in to the NYPD on Sunday, August 22.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip