Fire consumes apartment in Edison, New Jersey

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at the Parsonage Hill Village Apartments on 353 Parsonage Road.
Many residents were arriving home from work and watched from horror as their homes were destroyed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
