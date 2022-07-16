Fire consumes apartment in Edison, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire consumed much of an apartment building in Edison, New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at the Parsonage Hill Village Apartments on 353 Parsonage Road.

Many residents were arriving home from work and watched from horror as their homes were destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | New York City shares steps people should take in event of nuclear attack
EMBED More News Videos

No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News


Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edisonmiddlesex countyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump's death ruled an accident by Medical Examiner
Security guard stabbed inside Chase Bank on Upper East Side
Victim in 40-year-old NJ cold case identified, suspect charged
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Grand Central Parkway in Queens
Long Island beach reopens after shark sighting
Summer of struggles: NYC experiences for budget-friendly fun
Auto part shortage leaves NY teacher stranded after car breaks down
Show More
Broadway show 'Paradise Square' closes Sunday amid legal turmoil
'Seems like everyone is smoking a joint': Mayor talks odor complaints
Powerful storm brings down trees, power lines on LI
Man tries to violently steal woman's French bulldog in Manhattan
Convictions tossed for 3 in 1995 NYC subway token booth arson murder
More TOP STORIES News