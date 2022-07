Fire consumes apartment in Edison, New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos No explanation was provided about why the public service announcement was being released now.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fire consumed much of an apartment building in Edison, New Jersey on Friday afternoon.The fire broke out around 5 p.m. at the Parsonage Hill Village Apartments on 353 Parsonage Road.Many residents were arriving home from work and watched from horror as their homes were destroyed.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.No injuries were reported.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.