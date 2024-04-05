Neighborhood streets in Paterson see flooding with Passaic River set to crest

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey residents who live along the Passaic River are confronted with the familiar fear of flooding after this week's rain.

Storm after storm, the Passaic River water levels rise, and residents expect the river to crest on Friday.

Video shows moderately high water levels from around 5 a.m. Friday, but the water has continued rising near a West Broadway and Memorial Drive bridge.

In recent months, residents have endured severe flooding that ruins their homes and floods the streets.

As of early Friday morning, Bergen Street and East Main Street already had minor flooding.

Officials are urging drivers taking local streets to travel cautiously and avoid pockets of flooding.

The river is expected to crest around 3 p.m.

In other parts of New Jersey, residents woke up Thursday to several downed trees, power outages, and even a facade collapse on a North Bergen building.

A 100-year-old oak tree that measured 70 inches in diameter crashed down onto a home in Bogota.

Like Paterson, these other New Jersey communities were impacted heavily by the storm, but officials say the wind raised more concerns there than flooding.

