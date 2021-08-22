Central New Jersey bears early brunt of Henri as residents rescued from flooded homes

Cranbury and Jamesburg in Middlesex County were downright waterlogged under 8.91 inches and 7.96 inches of rain respectively, as of Sunday morning.
Eyewitness News Assignment Desk Editor Mark Crudele spoke to a resident in Helmetta who said she had lived there for 40 years and it's the worst flooding she has ever seen.
The blocks surrounding Railroad Avenue, John Street, and Willow Street were being evacuated.
"We have swift-water boats coming in, we have high vehicles coming in and they're literally going door-to-door getting the people out," Crudele said.
Some residents were attempting to wade out of the water themselves Sunday morning but were being urged not to do so as the water was still rising.
They're telling people to stay where they are until trained search and rescue teams can get to them.
At least 150 people were rescued by boat in Helmetta alone.
Anyone who lives in the evacuated areas are being told to go to the Helmetta Community Center.
"Fortunately all residents have been rescued safely -- we're concerned as high tide is supposed to rise, several homes are completely devastated by water throughout the first floor," Helmetta Mayor Chris Lavicek said. "We have a shelter in place for our residents at Spotswood High School where our students go to school."
Crudele said many people he spoke with were not expecting, and not prepared for, possible problems from the storm as forecasts had predicted Long Island and Connecticut to be hit hard with very little mention of New Jersey.
In addition to the unexpected path Henri took, residents said they were shocked by its behavior, first dumping a massive amount of rain in a short amount of time overnight and then triggering floodwaters that kept on rising all morning.
"One woman said that, pretty much in 15 minutes, it was a river of water coming down John Street and they had to get out," Crudele said.
In Newark, significant flooding resulted in multiple vehicles submerged in flooded areas, mainly in the Ironbound section of the city and the industrial areas of the South and East Wards.
Newark firefighters have rescued 59 adults and 16 children in seven incidents, and Newark Police have rescued 11 people in four incidents.
RELATED: What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
Additional Henri Coverage
Tracking Henri Live
Connecticut braces for Henri
Emergency Resources for severe weather
Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg's extreme weather survival guide
Share your weather photos and videos, and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms