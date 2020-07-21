Reopening New Jersey: MVC location closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The Wayne Licensing Center will be cleaned and sanitized, and employees who were exposed to the worker who tested positive for the virus will quarantine for 14 days.
"The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority," Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. "We will monitor the situation at Wayne and work closely with health officials to reopen on July 28, once we have verified a safe and healthy environment for the public and MVC employees."
The decision to close was made in consultation with state and local health departments.
While the Wayne Licensing Center remains closed, customers are advised that license transactions are available at nearby Licensing Centers in Oakland, Lodi, and Paterson.
Customers should visit NJMVC.gov for updates on the status of the Wayne Licensing Center, and all other MVC news.
Face coverings are required inside all MVC facilities, and customers who cannot wear face coverings should contact the MVC for alternate arrangements.
In Vehicle Center agencies, MVC will be processing vehicle transactions only:
--Registration/title transfers for private sales
--New registrations/titles, individual and in bulk
--Salvage titles
--License plate transactions
There are no renewals for unexpired registrations, which can be done online, and no driver license or personal ID transactions will be done at Vehicle Centers.
In Licensing Center agencies, MVC will be processing driver license and ID transactions only:
--First-time licenses and permits (REAL ID will be an option).
--Out-of-state transfers.
--Expired CDLs, TVRs (temporary visa restricted licenses), and any other expired licenses not eligible for online renewal.
--REAL ID, only if you have a scheduled appointment, you have an email verifying your appointment was canceled, or you are due for renewal of your standard license or non-driver ID.
No other REAL ID walk-ins will be allowed, and there are no driver knowledge tests at this time. Additionally, replacements, changes of address, or standard driver license renewals must be done online.
No vehicle transactions, including registrations or title work, will be done at Licensing Centers.
Vehicle Centers and Licensing Centers will not process transactions that can be conducted through the NJMVC.gov website, in order to limit unnecessary visits to MVC agencies.
A list of available online transactions is posted on the Online Services page of the MVC website.
