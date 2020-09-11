2 bills aim to ease long lines, confusion at New Jersey MVC locations

One of them allows the MVC to use old photos of drivers who are 65 and older, which will allow them to renew their licenses online.
The second gives state residents 120 days instead of 60 to register their vehicles and get New Jersey licenses during the pandemic.
Both laws take effect immediately
"The temporary but necessary closure of our MVC facilities earlier this year has resulted in an undeniable burden on many residents," Murphy said. "Under the leadership of Chief Administrator Sue Fulton, the MVC has made great progress in providing residents with the services that they need, under unprecedented circumstances. This legislation will reduce wait times and allow our vulnerable populations to have the access they need to obtain critical services."
The reopening led to long lines and confusion at many locations, with cars backed up for miles.
A list of available online transactions is posted on the Online Services page of the MVC website.
MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: