Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman n New Jersey

HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is hurt and anger in New Jersey after vandals defaced a mural depicting a Muslim woman.Someone scrawled several Stars of David and 'USA' over the woman, who is wearing a hijab.The mural is prominently displayed downtown in Highland Park.Images of two other people in the painting were untouched.Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor are investigating.----------