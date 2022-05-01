Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman n New Jersey

Someone scrawled several Stars of David and 'USA' over the woman, who is wearing a hijab.
The mural is prominently displayed downtown in Highland Park.
Images of two other people in the painting were untouched.
Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor are investigating.
