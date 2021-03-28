Pets & Animals

Family, friends gather to mourn boy mauled to death by pit bulls in New Jersey

By
CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- It has been nearly two weeks of absolute heartbreak for the Ahmed family. Their friends and family are expected to gather for a candlelight vigil to remember little Aziz.

The 3-year-old was killed when two pit bulls got loose and viciously attacked him while he was in his backyard on Laurel Street in Carteret.

The dogs belonged to neighbors directly behind the family's home. They got past the fence and viciously attacked the mother and child. Authorities say no charges have been filed against the dogs' owner, but the dogs, that were not licensed, were put down.



Now those close to the Ahmed family are calling for action against the owner. A petition called 'Justice for Aziz' has 16,000 signatures asking the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office to press charges.

Aziz's mother is home from the hospital and will be attending the vigil along with the rest of the Ahmed family. She is expected to shed a light on the terrible situation and to remember her son.

