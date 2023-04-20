Wildfire in Washington Township 95 percent contained, road closures lifted

The fire had burned over 250 acres in Washington Township as of Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Burlington County (WABC) -- New Jersey fire crews shared encouraging news about the wildfire that has burned across over 250 acres in Washington Township, Burlington County.

As of Thursday morning, the blaze is 95% contained. All road restrictions have been lifted.

On Wednesday night, officials had reported that the fire reached about 257 acres in Washington Township.

Firefighters say the blaze is no longer threatening any structures, and no evacuation orders are in effect.

A Red Flag Warning issued Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service has been expanded to include the entire state of New Jersey through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

That warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds have combined to produce an increased risk of wildfires.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service held a briefing Tuesday on the three major wildfires that ripped across parts of the state in the last week.

Crews have responded to 517 wildfires already this year compared to 373 in the same time period last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

