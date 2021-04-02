Society

NJ wedding venues look forward to business getting back to normal as COVID restrictions ease

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ wedding venues look forward to business getting back to normal

SPRING LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sixteen years ago, John Nagel made an investment that paid off - transforming a restaurant and nightclub into the now famous and elegant Spring Lake Manor, a premier catering venue for weddings, showers and charity fundraisers.

As COVID restrictions relax, Nagel is looking forward to getting business back to normal.

"We try to keep up with requirements, but it's challenging," Nagel says.

Venues across New Jersey have felt the crush of COVID.

"A few days before the ceremony, the whole family had COVID, so we had to postpone," said newlywed Gina Vitale.

Vitale had plans for her big January wedding, which downsized, in the end to 19 guests at the Voorhees, New Jersey venue, after COVID kept bringing bad news.

As millions of people in the state are now vaccinated, Governor Murphy has increased the indoor gatherings capacity to 35 percent. However, Nagel says the real numbers come from what's happening with the groups who book.

"A lot of events are still being postponed - at least fall before people feel comfortable again," Nagel said.

Spring Lake Manor has several events booked - the biggest hopes are for 2022, when venues are crossing fingers that COVID restrictions of any kind could possibly be a distant memory, and full capacity will fill the elegant rooms once again.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspring lakemonmouth countyhealthsocial distancingcoronavirus new jerseysocietycoronavirusreopen new jerseyweddingsweddingcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into Capitol barricade; 1 officer, driver killed
Ambulance involved in serious accident on Long Island
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Terrifying moment: Shooter opens fire inside NYC store
How a dog is changing the world for a young boy with autism
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
To prevent burnout, LinkedIn gives its entire company the week off
Show More
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
More than 100M US residents at least partially vaccinated: CDC
Mom, daughter thrive 1 year after COVID pregnancy
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Angry octopus attacks man in Australia
More TOP STORIES News