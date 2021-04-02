NJ wedding venues look forward to business getting back to normal as COVID restrictions ease

As COVID restrictions relax, Nagel is looking forward to getting business back to normal.
"We try to keep up with requirements, but it's challenging," Nagel says.
Venues across New Jersey have felt the crush of COVID.
"A few days before the ceremony, the whole family had COVID, so we had to postpone," said newlywed Gina Vitale.
Vitale had plans for her big January wedding, which downsized, in the end to 19 guests at the Voorhees, New Jersey venue, after COVID kept bringing bad news.
As millions of people in the state are now vaccinated, Governor Murphy has increased the indoor gatherings capacity to 35 percent. However, Nagel says the real numbers come from what's happening with the groups who book.
"A lot of events are still being postponed - at least fall before people feel comfortable again," Nagel said.
Spring Lake Manor has several events booked - the biggest hopes are for 2022, when venues are crossing fingers that COVID restrictions of any kind could possibly be a distant memory, and full capacity will fill the elegant rooms once again.
