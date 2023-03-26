Three men killed, 1 critical after overdosing on drugs in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- Three men died and a fourth is in critical condition after overdosing on drugs in New Rochelle.

Police were called to an apartment building on Fountain Place just before 3 p.m. Saturday by a man who was also overdosing. The man said he did not know where he was, but officers were able to ping his cellphone to determine the location.

When police arrived they found the three unresponsive men in a storage room. They were pronounced dead.

The 911 caller was taken to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

Last week, five women were found unresponsive at a mall in Hackensack, New Jersey after overdosing on fentanyl. First responders quickly took action and administered Narcan and performed CPR on the victims, all of whom were revived.

