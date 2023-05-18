New video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police during a 2021 traffic stop with one officer clinging to the car's roof.

Police officer clings to roof of suspect's car in new video of Iowa car chase

CARROLL, Iowa -- New video shows the moment a wanted man sped away from police during a 2021 traffic stop with one officer clinging to the car's roof.

It started as a traffic stop on March 5, 2021, in Carroll, Iowa, but officers quickly realized there was a warrant out for the suspect's arrest.

When the suspect, Dennis Guider Jr., started to drive away, Officer Patrick McCarty stepped in front of the car.

"Stop the car, man. Stop the car," McCarty can be heard yelling at Guider, kneeling on the hood of the car with his gun drawn.

Other squad cars went after Guider while McCarty hung on to the roof. The chase only lasted for about a minute as Guider turned into a gravel lot and drove through a ditch where McCarty lost his grip, fell to the ground, and broke his back.

Guider pleaded guilty in March 2023, two years after the initial chase.

During sentencing, Guider's attorney asked the judge for leniency, arguing McCarty was never trained to step in front of a moving car.

Guider was sentenced on May 11 to up to five years in prison.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.