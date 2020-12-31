New Year's revelers hopeful, ready for 2021 after tumultuous year

And now, with the barricades up in Times Square for a celebration like none we've seen, the countdown to 2021 has begun with so many waving goodbye to a year like no other.
"2020 has been horrible for everything," one New York City resident said. "I have a 5-month-old baby girl, and I wish nothing but the best for this world and humanity."
Hope is rising among those taking pictures and seeing the sites on New Year's Eve, which all look so much different in a pandemic year. Many are praying that when that clock strikes midnight, things will start to get better.
RELATED | New Year's Eve to feel very strange in Times Square
"The only thing I want to see happen next year is no more COVID," Bronx resident Renaldo Belen said. "I want to go outside."
Usually a million people pack Times Square on New Year's Eve, but 2020 is not a usual year.
"I want equality for 2021," Sofia Melendez said. "That's for sure. I want everyone to get the same exact rights, treatment, everything."
They hope that what separated us physically will eventually bring us together in the months to come.
"That the corona's done so everybody can have a good time," one man said. "We can party again, enjoy the rooftop, enjoy the weather, take these (masks) off, have a good time."
A sign of the times, the special guests in Times Square this year will be first responders and essential workers, but they won't be joining the mayor on stage to lead the countdown. Instead, each guest will watch from a private, well-spaced area.
RELATED | Annual 'Good Riddance Day' says goodbye to 2020 in Times Square
This was a year that taught everyone to expect the unexpected, but luckily for all, hindsight will soon officially be 2020.
ALSO TRENDING | Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW in Manhattan
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip