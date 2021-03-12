Vigil held for 10-year-old boy found dead inside Harlem apartment

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A somber vigil was held in Harlem Thursday night in memory of a little boy who was brutally abused and murdered.

Dozens of people took part in a candlelight vigil outside the St. Nicholas Houses on West 131st Street.

That's where the lifeless body of 10-year-old Ayden Wolfe was discovered last week.
EMBED More News Videos

Community members gathered to mourn the disturbing death of a 10-year-old boy in Harlem and to stand against all forms of violence.



Police say Wolfe had been tortured and beaten to death.

His stepfather, 34-year-old Ryan Cato, is now charged with murder.

However, officials say the NYPD is also investigating if proper procedures were followed when officers were called to the complex for a domestic dispute the day before Wolfe was found dead.
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports the NYPD is investigating the police response to a domestic dispute call the day before a 10-year-old boy was found dead in his Harlem apartment.



"Although much wasn't revealed about this situation, we will continue to ask questions and find out more so we can bring whoever done this to justice," Wolfe's father Darnell said. "I'm torn up over this. I'm trying to keep it together because this is going to be a long process and I have to bury my child, which no one should have to do."

Wolfe did not have any other siblings and no other children were home.

ALSO READ | Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on Queens street
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the disturbing discovery in Wakefield.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemnew york citymanhattanarrestnychachild protective serviceschild deathnypddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
NY Assembly speaker OKs Cuomo impeachment investigation
The old New York is gone: Here's what happens next
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
WWII explosives detonated on NJ beach
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
These are the Disney stores closing in the Tri-State area
Show More
9/11 tribute to include live reading of victims' names once again
The Countdown: Cuomo faces impeachment investigation, Biden signs COVID relief bill
WABC-TV to host 3 mayoral debates ahead of NYC election
Teen stabbed multiple times in random attack
NYC doctors reflect on 1 year of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News