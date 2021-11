Gun in NYC student's bag appeared loaded, school agents say

EMBED >More News Videos Josh Einiger has more on the heated final debate between New York City mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A gun was recovered from a student's bag inside a high school in Brooklyn.The 14-year-old was stopped by school safety agents at Automotive High School after his .38 caliber handgun was detected during screening.The gun appeared to be loaded.The student is in custody, and charges are pending. Due to the student's age, the case will be handled in family court.The New York City Department of Education released a statement saying,."This is the sixth gun recovered from inside a school this year.----------