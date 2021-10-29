Gun in NYC student's bag appeared loaded, school agents say

By Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A gun was recovered from a student's bag inside a high school in Brooklyn.

The 14-year-old was stopped by school safety agents at Automotive High School after his .38 caliber handgun was detected during screening.

The gun appeared to be loaded.

The student is in custody, and charges are pending. Due to the student's age, the case will be handled in family court.

The New York City Department of Education released a statement saying,

"Dangerous items of any kind have absolutely no place in our schools, and our outstanding School Safety Agents swiftly and safely recovered this item during screenings, ensuring that all students and staff are safe. All protocols were followed, and we are working closely with NYPD regarding follow-up actions."



This is the sixth gun recovered from inside a school this year.

