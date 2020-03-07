Travel

Amtrak suspends nonstop Acela between Washington, D.C. and New York City due to coronavirus

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nonstop Acela service between Washington and New York City has been suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

Amtrak says there has been reduced demand for service overall since the outbreak intensified in the U.S.

The nonstop DC-NYC service will halt beginning March 10. It is set to resume on May 26.

Amtrak says it is also increasing cleaning procedures and adding sanitizers and disinfectant wipes on its trains and in its stations nationwide.

For more, visit Amtrak's website.

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
