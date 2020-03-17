Coronavirus Updates: From fitness to food, business in NYC slows to a crawl

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6022207" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has more on how food business in NYC has slowed down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's the new reality for many here in New York City: business has slowed to a crawl or shut down altogether.Folks had to alter their fitness routines after officials shut down gyms in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.The wheels aren't spinning at Soul and things have come to a standstill at Super Runners Shop."People in fitness generally have goals of helping people so I think it's the right thing to do and seeing companies do the right thing and I'm happy about it," Bryan Richards said.Bryan is a personal trainer and applauds companies who are going the extra mile to make sure people get in their works outs.Peloton is offering a free 90 day trial - no bike needed. There's strength training, weights, all kinds of options.Other businesses are also feeling the strain.Some restaurants or bars temporarily closed. Others focusing on takeout and delivery. Some are offering meal incentives, but business is barely there. Just ask the people doing deliveries - one told us he only had 2 deliveries all day.Deliveries are robust at Whole Foods, if you can get a slot through Prime Now. But others are headed to do the shop themselves. It's a chance to get out of the apartment, but they're taking precautions.