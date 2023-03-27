Janice Yu has more on the rally expected before the New York City Council meeting.

New York City Council to meet on new police legislation, rally expected in wake of shooting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Council members will meet to discuss new police legislation at City Hall, aimed at increasing transparency.

The meeting is happening just one day after a man was shot by an NYPD officer in the Bronx.

The man's family told police he was having a health episode, he felt like he was being followed and persecuted, and said he would kill cops if they show up.

Exclusive surveillance video captures the moments leading up to the shooting.

The 42-year-old man can be seen walking through the lobby of a building.

You then see an NYPD officer with a weapon drawn backing up from the man.

Police say the man became agitated when officers showed up and started walking towards them with a large kitchen knife, ignoring orders to drop the knife.

"The subject comes out, clearly becomes agitated when he sees the officers, drops a bag, produces a large kitchen knife, and starts advancing towards the officers," said Chief John Chell, NYPD.

The man is now in critical condition.

The bills being discussed Monday look to strengthen the NYPD's accountability when they show up to calls.

One of the bills would require the department to share all body camera footage with specific departments within five days of the recording.

Others would require it to provide justification for a vehicle stop and to disclose exactly what large donations are used for.

The hearing starts at 1 p.m. Monday and the rally is expected to begin around noon at City Hall.

