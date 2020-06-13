Here's what NYC's Generation Z thinks about social justice issues in the world today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Generation Z was born in the digital age, and some say they struggle with face-to-face interactions and have short attention spans.However, a city high school student interviewed hundreds of her peers from all five boroughs in order to write an op-ed about what is going on in the world right now - and they want you to know they are so much more than you think."Tenacious, passionate, unwavering - these words describe Generation Z," says Amina Castronovo of Beacon High School in Manhattan."Whether it be the climate crisis, gun control..." adds Kathryn Gioiosa of Forest Hills High School."Or LGBTQ+ equality, we have proved resilient time and time again," adds Zakiyyah Singletary.Generation Z says it seems imperative, especially now that they 'do not lose this fire burning inside all of us' when fighting the age-old pandemic of anti-Black racism in the United States."The Black Lives Matter movement is more than a hashtag or a trend," said Gioiosa.Hundreds of New York City high schoolers from all five boroughs were interviewed by using a survey to ask their perspective on George Floyd's murder.The overall sentiment from the interviewees was pure rage.