Preparations underway for Monday snow approaching area

By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Snowstorm threatens New Jersey, NYC on northern edge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Preparations are underway ahead of snow approaching the New York City area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon for parts of southern New Jersey including Ocean County. Southern New Jersey and parts of Long Island will see the heaviest snow.

New York City Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Monday.

The Sanitation Department is pre-deploying salt spreaders to treat roads ahead of the storm.

The department will also dispatch more than 2,000 plows in the event that 2 inches of snow accumulates.

Amtrak is also canceling trains ahead of the inclement weather.





