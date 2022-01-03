Preparations underway for Monday snow approaching area

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon for parts of southern New Jersey including Ocean County. Southern New Jersey and parts of Long Island will see the heaviest snow.
New York City Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Monday.
The Sanitation Department is pre-deploying salt spreaders to treat roads ahead of the storm.
The department will also dispatch more than 2,000 plows in the event that 2 inches of snow accumulates.
Amtrak is also canceling trains ahead of the inclement weather.
Due to severe weather warnings, Trains 85 and 86 that are scheduled to depart on Monday, January 3, are canceled. For reservation assistance please call us at 1-800-872-7245.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 3, 2022
