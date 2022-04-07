COVID NY News: Court system to fire over 100 employees for no proof of vaccination

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11710722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports on the tragic shooting, which investigators say started as a fight between two groups.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Opponents of the vaccine mandate in New York City rallied outside Madison Square Garden Wednesday night where the Knicks were hosting the Nets.The group said if Kyrie Irving can play, they should be allowed to work.Mayor Eric Adams is blasting anti-mask activists and wants to remind people that COVID isn't over. In fact, the number of cases in Manhattan has been tracking north of the yellow threshold this week, but city officials apparently confirmed it ahead of the CDC's weekly update of its community transmission tracker on Thursdays.The city's color code is citywide, not borough based. So the city's color code will not be increasing just yet, but New York City officials have indicated they expect the city to enter yellow risk category in the coming weeks, citing the increased spreadThere was a protest earlier this week against the mask mandate for kids ages 2-4.On Wednesday, the mayor said he did not know the now-fired city Law Department employee who attended one of those rallies before posing as a reporter at a press conference.He also said he did not make the decision to fire Daniela Jampel, the Law Department did.He also had this message for people upset about mask-wearing."There's a group that's traveling around the city, banging on the doors of my health commissioner, even though his children are inside, yelling and screaming, threatening his life," Adams said. "There's a group that's running around the city who is the numerical minority, but they are loud, so people believe that they are the majority."Meanwhile, at the state level, more than 100 court employees are set to get fired after failing to submit proof of vaccination on Thursday.At least one judge on the New York State Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, is facing removal from the bench because she won't get vaccinated.According to multiple reports, the judge is Jenny Rivera who repeatedly shows up to proceeding via video while everyone else appears in person.One judge was widely reported to be Jenny Rivera, an associate judge on the New York Court of Appeals, the state's top court. She has been appearing at hearings by video rather than sitting alongside her colleagues in their Albany courtroom.The courts system employs more than 15,000 staff members and 3,000 judges.