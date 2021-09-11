Never Forget: Church destroyed on 9/11 comes together to reflect, embrace rebuilding

Twenty years later, they prayed. They prayed for those lost, and on Friday night, they came together in Lower Manhattan for the first time in two decades.
"To come back and see everybody together is really something," said church member Michael Amalfito.
They lit candles to outshine the evil.
"You can really feel the energy," said Marianthi Georgakopoulos.
The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of American lit the Saint Nicholas National Shrine at what will be their new church sitting above Liberty Park, next to the memorial pools.
"20 years of mourning, of hope - waiting for the right moment to finish our church," said Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.
The old church was at the bottom of the World Trade Center. On September 11, 2001, it was the only house of worship that was destroyed.
On the eve of September 11, the resurrection came with a new meaning.
"This sacrifice united everybody, all religions, and national backgrounds, and this is why we think our church will be a national church," said Archbishop Elpidophoros.
The doors for the church will officially open in early November, but for now, it is a place for anyone to find peace and connection.
Throughout the ceremony, six moments of silence will be observed, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.
