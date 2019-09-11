september 11

From Ground Zero to New York's exodus: Eyewitness News coverage from September 11, 2001

September 11th Anniversary: Day-of-air coverage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here you will find day-of-air coverage from September 11, 2001. The stories appear as they aired on Eyewitness News 20 years ago.

As per an editorial decision, you will not see any footage that has been deemed too sensitive to view.

However, to capture the severity of the attack, as well as to reflect the outstanding and emotional work many of our reporters turned out that day, a few of the videos do contain footage of the towers falling.

RELATED | 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.


Please view the videos at your own discretion, and please remember along with us the struggle of all those who died that day and who continue to suffer today.

N.J. Burkett's 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
Jim Hoffer's 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
Michelle Charlesworth reports on the mass exodus out of New York
Michelle Charlesworth reports on the exodus out of New York on 9/11/01



The remaining videos are in the playlist above and are as follows:
Dave Evans talks to New Yorkers
Lauren Glassberg reports from St. Vincent's Hospital
Anthony Johnson interviews a man who escaped the towers
Nina Pineda reports from Lower Manhattan
Stacey Sager talks to witnesses and responders
Marcus Solis reports from Bellevue Hospital
Joe Torres' 9/11 Account (WARNING: Contains images of towers falling)
Lucy Yang reports on stranded passengers

CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11

