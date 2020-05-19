Coronavirus News: NYRR announces virtual experiences for Global Running Day

This year's observance looks to digitally unite people across the world to encourage physical wellness, strengthen community and offer support.
Global Running Day is a worldwide celebration of running that encourages everyone of all ages and abilities to get moving.
As a part of these efforts, thousands of runners will participate in a one-mile virtual race, the NYRR Virtual Global Running Day 1M.
Additionally, NYRR will host several interactive events including a social media challenge, online community programming and interactive digital and social experiences that will engage the running community.
Runners can pledge on GlobalRunningDay.org. Last year, nearly 18,000 virtual runners from 177 countries participated in the NYRR Virtual Global Running Day 1M.
To help heroes on the front lines, NYRR is also supporting the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund through the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.
The running community can help by donating to the Mayor's Fund in support of the many New Yorkers who need critical aid during this pandemic.
