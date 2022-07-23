fatal crash

4 killed, 1 critical after fiery 3-car crash in Newark, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
4 killed, 1 critical after fiery 3-car crash in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- Four people were killed and another was in critical condition at the hospital following a fiery three-car crash in Newark early Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Frelinghuysen Avenue and Evergreen Avenue just after 4:20 a.m. where the three vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the flames and pulled four people from the wreckage, but police said all four victims succumbed to their injuries.

A fifth victim was taken to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

This incident remains under investigation.

