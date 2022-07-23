4 killed, 1 critical after fiery 3-car crash in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- Four people were killed and another was in critical condition at the hospital following a fiery three-car crash in Newark early Saturday.According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Frelinghuysen Avenue and Evergreen Avenue just after 4:20 a.m. where the three vehicles were engulfed in flames.Firefighters put out the flames and pulled four people from the wreckage, but police said all four victims succumbed to their injuries.A fifth victim was taken to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.This incident remains under investigation.----------