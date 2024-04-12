Newark cancels curfew that was set to begin Friday for kids under age 18

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A controversial new curfew in Newark that was set to go into effect on Friday evening has been canceled.
The Newark mayor's office said it is canceled, for now, and officials will speak next week on a comprehensive plan to keep kids and families safe for the summer.
Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé announced earlier in the week that beginning Friday, Newark Police would launch its Juvenile Safety Initiative.
It meant kids would need to remain within 100 yards of their homes between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.
After the first violation, the minor would get a verbal warning and be taken home. After more violations, the child would be taken to a youth crisis facility and be released to a guardian.
An even stiffer penalty is that parents would be reported to Children and Family Services.
It is not yet clear why the curfew initiative was canceled.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.