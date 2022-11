6-year-old child, 2 adults shot in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 6-year-old child and two adults were shot in Newark on Tuesday night.

The child suffered a collapsed lung and is expected to recover.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Sexual assaults target women in Rutgers University community

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube