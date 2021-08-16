reopen new jersey

First-ever Newark Restaurant Week now underway

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Restaurant Week is now underway.

Invest Newark - Newark's economic development organization - is hosting this first Newark Restaurant Week with eateries and restaurants offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus from August 15 - August 22.

The organization says it's a great opportunity for local businesses to showcase their menus and dining experiences to new customers.

It's also a great opportunity for residents of Newark and surrounding areas to see and experience how many amazing restaurants are locally owned and operated in Newark.

The restaurants range from casual to fine dining.



More than 50 Newark restaurants are registered to participate.

Highlights include: Sigri Indian BBQ, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, Jollof & Grill, The Green Chicpea, Blimpie, Queen Pizza, Teriyaki Madness, Ark Deli, Burger Bound, Blue Print Cafe, The Weekend Spot and more.

Local restaurants can still visit the website and register to participate in Newark Restaurant Week by filling out a form.

Newark Restaurant Week is sponsored by Ansell Grimm & Aaron, Audible, the New Jersey Devils, Wendy's, Little Tijuana and City Rub Smokehouse. Interested sponsors can also apply to become a sponsor on the website.

