coronavirus new jersey

Newark public schools expand in-person learning to 4 days per week

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ's largest school district expand in-person learning to 4 days per week

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon announced an increase in the number of days students are in their classrooms for the rest of the school year.

Students across the district will now attend classes in person four days each week, with some schools already at five days.

This is all based on the precautions that have been in use to protect students, staff and administrators.

Some 2200 of the adults working in the system have been vaccinated.

Now that the vaccine is available for people 16 and older, more high school students are going to be immunized as well.



Students returned to classrooms two days a week earlier this month for the first time in more than a year.

Forty percent of students chose to come back for in-person learning.

That number is expected to continue to increase before the school year ends in June.

Prior to that, the district had been all remote.

Newark's mayor said at the time he had no doubt the system was ready to welcome students back.

"I think the superintendent is doing what he can to upgrade our facilities," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "But the most important thing is, are we ready for students and teachers? And I would say absolutely. He's doing an awesome, awesome job. They have air filters in every room, the main office, the gym. Every room has air filters. "

MORE NEWS: Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Ashish Jha has more on what Pfizer's COVID vaccine clinical trials could mean for herd immunity.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyessex countynewarkhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyschoolsnew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
Mental health information and resources
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News