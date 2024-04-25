Newark announces updated summer curfew plan to protect kids and families

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The mayor of the largest city in New Jersey just announced his new plan to keep children and teens safe this summer.

It comes after Newark announced a curfew weeks ago but then canceled it before it launched.

In that plan, if children were on the streets by themselves after 11 p.m., they would be taken home where their parents would be advised. If it kept happening, parents could be fined or even reported to child services.

That part of the plan seems to have now been eliminated -- and officials want to focus on making sure children are safe and families have the help they need to do so.

The new summer initiative announced Thursday is being called the Summer of Hope.

Unless kids are involved in a city, church or organization-involved activity, children 17 and under cannot be out by themselves more than 100 yards from their home.

The expanded plan now includes social workers who will make contact with the kids caught violating the curfew.

They will first focus on trying to get the child back to an adult family member. If that doesn't work, the city has a reengagement center where kids can be taken or they can even go to a hospital if needed until a relative is found.

There will also be room for intervention if it is determined that could lead to a happier or safer home for a family that seems to be in crisis.

Police will also work to make sure that criminals aren't influencing children.

It's a broad effort that Mayor Ras Baraka says will reduce violence and crime in Newark and keep kids safe.

"Which comprises of many things from block parties to trips to theaters to summer youth engagement to workforce development to increased patrols," Baraka said. "We have to have the holistic response as our kids have been victimized by adults who convinced them to do crime or being victimized by adults who victimized them in crime."

The new curfew will begin on May 3 and for now will be in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday. When school is out, the curfew will be in place seven days a week.

