Newburgh high school closed after 4 students shot

Police say they received a ShotSpotter notification in the area of William Street and Carson Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. and responding officers found three young men with gunshot wounds.
One had been struck in the stomach twice, while the other two were hit in the legs.
The victims were transported to a local hospital, where police were notified of a fourth gunshot victim.
That victim, also a young man, had gunshot wounds to his legs.
The victims range in age from 16 to 18 and all live in Newburgh.
"Them being so young, that was heartbreaking, you know what I mean?" one area resident said. "That hit us more than anything. Our heart breaks for them. I don't want to cry right now. I have a son who is 11, and I'm thinking, he could've been getting off the bus at that time."
It is unclear if those four teenagers were specifically targeted, or if they were just in a large group when the gunshots rang out.
The decision to close the school was made out of an abundance of caution, and district officials say they are monitoring the situation closely.
Counselors are available at the school should any student need to process their feelings or emotions.
Additionally, if any student would like to discuss concerns, develop strategies to manage their emotions, or engage in peer mediation, they should contact their school guidance counselor and/or grade level administrator.
Parents and families can utilize these resources as well or contact the district's Director of Safety and Security.
All contact information can be found on the district's website, NewburghSchools.org.
The Math Meet scheduled for Thursday has also been rescheduled, with a new date to be announced shortly.
The shootings remain under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7509.
