Woman arrested in crash that critically injured EMT on Staten Island

A 20-year-old woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Staten Island Thursday. Mike Marza has the story.

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- A woman who allegedly struck a 29-year-old off-duty FDNY EMT on Staten Island Thursday has been arrested, in what was initially thought to be a hit and run.

Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Nicole Marino, first told them she was a passenger in the vehicle and that the driver ran from the scene on foot, but that she later confessed to being the driver.

The 29-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was critically injured and rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital with a severe leg injury and a broken jaw.

She has since been stabilized but is in a medically-induced coma.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in front of 108 Locust Avenue in the New Dorp section, where police say the victim was getting out of her vehicle from the driver's side when a black Chevrolet sedan struck her.

Detectives say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, and the victim was thrown over the hood and windshield before coming to rest in the roadway.

Marino initially told police she was a passenger in her friend's car, who she said fled on foot, but she later admitted to police she was the one who struck the victim and slid into the passenger's seat before they arrived.

The victim, who leaves in the vicinity, comes from a law enforcement family, and her mother is communications technician for the city.

"All members of FDNY EMS are pulling for our fellow EMT at this most difficult time and hoping for the most optimal outcome," FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay said. "We are here and will stand together with her family as we work through this process."

Marino is charged with grand larceny of an auto, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operator, filing a false report, hindering an investigation, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal possession of controlled substance, which was heroin.

