Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida

Hurricane Watches have been issued for Florida's east coast. Tropical Storm Watches also extend along Georgia's coast.

Monday will turn out mostly sunny and still very warm with a stray shower to start the day on Long Island.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane as it heads toward Florida, and the storm could bring rain to our area by the weekend.

In addition to the hurricane and tropical storm watches, storm surge watches are also posted. Surge is forecasted to reach up to 5 ft along Florida's east coast.

Forecasters say Nicole will also bring a decent amount of rain. Flooding is likely as rain totals may reach half a foot.

"Unfortunately this is going to be a very large storm, with a very large wind field on the north side. This is going to cause quite substantial surf, potentially dangerous storm surge somewhere along the Florida east coast, and heavy rainfall and probably significant winds over a large area of the eastern Florida peninsula coast," hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press.

Subtropical storm Nicole is the 3rd Atlantic named storm to form since Halloween (along with Lisa and Martin). That's the most Atlantic named storms to form between October 31 - November 7 on record.

The hurricane center predicted a particularly wobbly forward movement for Nicole as it approaches Florida and then crosses into the northwest Gulf of Mexico. At 10 a.m. Monday, it had top winds of 45 mph (75 kmh) and was centered about 495 miles (795 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas, the advisory said.

"Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, and outside of the cone, and affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast U.S.," the advisory said.

Large parts of Florida are still reeling from destructive Hurricane Ian, which slammed into the southwestern portion of the state in Sept. 28 as a strong Category 4 hurricane and dumped massive amounts of rain, causing flooding across central Florida.

In central Florida and along Florida's central Atlantic coast, nervous county managers warned residents that the tropical storm could bring more flooding and beach erosion only weeks after Hurricane Ian inundated the region with unprecedented levels of water.

In Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, county officials advised coastal residents to consider moving to a safer location as soon as possible.

"Residents are urged to stay off the beach for at least a week due to the dangers presented by wind, high surf and damaged beach structures," the advisory said.

In Seminole County, northeast of Orlando, officials on Monday opened sandbag distribution locations. Parts of Seminole County were still flooded weeks after Ian tore through.

A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to have a larger wind field, extending much farther from their centers. Forecasters said the storm could possibly transition into a tropical system as it continues to develop.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

