Man beaten, stabbed by group outside Queens nightclub

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Four men are wanted for attacking and stabbing a man outside a Queens nightclub.Surveillance video shows the group hitting and kicking the 46-year-old victim.Police say a group got into an argument with management and security of El Pasillo on 103rd Street in Corona on April 17 at 3:45 a.m. after being denied entry.When the victim tried to intervene, two of the men kicked him, one man hit him with a belt, and another man stabbed him three times.He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition but is expected to survive.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------