Man beaten, stabbed by group outside Queens nightclub

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for 4 men in attack, stabbing outside Queens nightclub

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Four men are wanted for attacking and stabbing a man outside a Queens nightclub.

Surveillance video shows the group hitting and kicking the 46-year-old victim.


Police say a group got into an argument with management and security of El Pasillo on 103rd Street in Corona on April 17 at 3:45 a.m. after being denied entry.

When the victim tried to intervene, two of the men kicked him, one man hit him with a belt, and another man stabbed him three times.



He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition but is expected to survive.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Ghost guns: Eyewitness News investigates a growing menace
EMBED More News Videos



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronaqueensnew york cityattackstabbingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Funeral today for fallen FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Poland community center serves as shelter for Ukrainian refugees
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
New photo of 4 wanted in triple shooting, Adams to hold crime meeting
AccuWeather: Milder afternoon
NJ man who owns factory in Poland giving jobs to Ukrainian refugees
Show More
NFL Draft: Jets, Giants make first round picks
Infant dropped from 2nd floor balcony, mother evaluated
NJ man to celebrate 100th birthday by running 100-meter dash
Need a job? Coney Island looking to fill 400 positions before summer
NYC dropping plans to open homeless shelter in Chinatown
More TOP STORIES News