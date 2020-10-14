Coronavirus News: 6 NJ MVC centers closed due to COVID-19 cases

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Six New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) offices are closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.The Springfield Vehicle Center will be closed until Friday, October 16. The employee who tested positive was last in the Springfield Center on Thursday, October 1.The Delanco Licensing Center will be closed until Saturday, October 24. The employee who tested positive was last in the Delanco Center on Friday, October 9.Delanco Road Test Operations are in a separate facility and will remain open.Both centers will be cleaned and remain closed until contact tracers have cleared enough employees to reopen or any required quarantine is complete.Also closed are the MVC Centers in Eatontown, Paterson, North Bergen, and Newark.As of Wednesday, the MVC has closed an MVC Center on 10 occasions due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. In eight cases, it was for a single individual; in the remaining two cases, both at Regional Centers, it was two employees."In no case has the MVC experienced an "outbreak"; on the contrary, our strict policy of quarantining immediately following a single positive test has protected employees and customers," the commission said. "In fact, in no case is there evidence that COVID-19 was contracted in one of our facilities. We are proud of this record and will continue to follow our strict guidelines."Customers can visit NJMVC.gov before heading out to an MVC facility, in order to note any new developments, track closures and capacity at MVC locations, find alternative locations, or complete transactions online.