2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people died when a small plane crashed in Southern New Jersey Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, in Cumberland County.
Footage from sister station WPVI in Philadelphia's Chopper 6 showed a heavily damaged yellow plane at rest in a yard.
A white sheet was covering the front of the plane.
There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.
The names of the people who were killed have not been released.
