2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people died when a small plane crashed in Southern New Jersey Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township, in Cumberland County.

Footage from sister station WPVI in Philadelphia's Chopper 6 showed a heavily damaged yellow plane at rest in a yard.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a plane crash in Upper Deerfield Twp., New Jersey on Monday.

A white sheet was covering the front of the plane.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a plane crash in Upper Deerfield Twp., New Jersey on Monday.

The names of the people who were killed have not been released.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.