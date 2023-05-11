NJ Transit suspends rail service in and out of New York Penn Station

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- NJ Transit has suspended rail service in and out of New York Penn Station due to a signal issue at the Amtrak Portal bridge.

The issue was first reported before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Amtrak was also reporting through its Twitter account multiple delayed departures from NY Penn Station due to "signal issues in the area."

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses and on PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street-NY.

Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken.

This breaking story will be updated.

