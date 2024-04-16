Southbound truck lanes of NJ Turnpike closed after retaining wall collapse

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Engineers are assessing the damage of the retaining wall collapse caused by a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Crews were dismantling the damaged overpass wall early Tuesday morning. Southbound truck lanes on the turnpike remained closed.

On Monday evening, an overturned tractor-trailer knocked out a portion of the retaining wall, causing debris to fall onto Elizabeth Avenue at Fourth Street below.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage, who shared an image of the debris that fell onto Elizabeth Avenue.

Crews are cleaning up the debris and are removing the beams that hold up the remaining parts of the collapsed wall.

