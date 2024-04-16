  • Watch Now
Wall collapses from elevated portion of NJ Turnpike in Elizabeth

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 2:05AM
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Cleanup is underway after a wall collapsed on an elevated portion of the New Jersey Turnpike in Elizabeth Monday night.

Debris crashed down onto Elizabeth Avenue at Fourth Street.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, according to Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage, who shared an image of the debris that had fallen onto Elizabeth Avenue.

The mayor says the street could be closed in the morning as crews clean up the debris and inspectors determine whether or not it's safe to reopen the road.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

