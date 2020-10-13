Trick-or-treating not allowed in New Jersey town amid COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6506829" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A town in New Jersey announced trick-or-treating will not be allowed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Officials in Glen Ridge said Tuesday that it is in the best interest of everyone that traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating will not be allowed from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.Town officials said it is common for a homeowner to give out more than 1,000 treats and several streets in the borough experience large gatherings of people.The CDC has determined that traditional trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity."With input from the Glen Ridge Board of Health, the Mayor and Council acknowledges the determination of the Center for Disease Control (CDC)and wishes to take action in a manner which safeguards the health of not only its residents but also the trick or treaters," officials said in a press release.Officials say they know this will be disappointing for many children and are working to plan alternate events to help celebrate Halloween.-Door-to-door trick-or-treating-Trunk-or-treat events with treats handed out to large groups from trunks of cars-Indoor costume parties-Indoor haunted houses-Hayrides/tractor rides with people who are not in your household-Going to a fall festival outside your community-Carving/decorating pumpkins with your family-Carving/decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors/friends-Decorating your home for the season-Halloween scavenger hunt where children find Halloween-themed things while walking outdoors from house-to-house-Halloween movie night with your family-Halloween scavenger hunt style trick-or-treat search, where your household searches around you home for treats