coronavirus new jersey

Trick-or-treating not allowed in 3 New Jersey towns amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Three towns in New Jersey announced trick-or-treating will not be allowed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials in Glen Ridge said Tuesday that it is in the best interest of everyone that traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating will not be allowed from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.

The Office of Emergency Management in Bound Brook and the mayor of Plainfield also announced all public Halloween events, including trick-or-treating.

Glen Ridge town officials said it is common for a homeowner to give out more than 1,000 treats and several streets in the borough experience large gatherings of people.

RELATED | CDC Halloween guidelines discourage trick-or-treating during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020.



The CDC has determined that traditional trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity.

"With input from the Glen Ridge Board of Health, the Mayor and Council acknowledges the determination of the Center for Disease Control (CDC)and wishes to take action in a manner which safeguards the health of not only its residents but also the trick or treaters," officials said in a press release.

Officials say they know this will be disappointing for many children and are working to plan alternate events to help celebrate Halloween.

High-risk Halloween activities, according to the CDC include the following:

-Door-to-door trick-or-treating
-Trunk-or-treat events with treats handed out to large groups from trunks of cars
-Indoor costume parties
-Indoor haunted houses
-Hayrides/tractor rides with people who are not in your household

-Going to a fall festival outside your community

Below are some of the low-risk Halloween activities mentioned by the CDC:

-Carving/decorating pumpkins with your family
-Carving/decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors/friends
-Decorating your home for the season
-Halloween scavenger hunt where children find Halloween-themed things while walking outdoors from house-to-house
-Halloween movie night with your family
-Halloween scavenger hunt style trick-or-treat search, where your household searches around you home for treats

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyglen ridgeessex countyhealthcdcnew jerseyhalloweencoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseytrick or treatcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: European nations report more than 700,000 new cases
$112M in COVID assistance funding for NJ small businesses, families
Some indoor sports can resume in NJ - here are the restrictions
COVID Updates: India surpasses 7M cases, pushes for reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom dies of injuries after 3 kids killed in furniture store fire
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
Hot spot COVID positivity rates down in NY, Cuomo says
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar
Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge: LIVE
FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor
Show More
33-year-old woman found dead in woods on Long Island
Video shows South Bend, Ind. boy fight off armed home invaders
Cuomo promotes new book on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Best buys, deals and busts for Amazon Prime Day
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
More TOP STORIES News