Man picking up patient from CT hospital suddenly stabbed twice in random attack

By Eyewitness News
Man stabbed twice at Connecticut hospital

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- A man who was picking up a patient from a Connecticut hospital was suddenly stabbed twice, and authorities are hoping a surveillance image of the suspect will help lead to an arrest.

It happened on Saturday, June 5, at 10:42 a.m. outside Norwalk Hospital.

The victim had parked his vehicle in a Norwalk Hospital parking lot off of Rhodonolia Drive and was preparing to pick up a patient from the maternity ward.

The victim was loading the patient's items into the back of his vehicle when a man that the victim did not know suddenly rushed him and stabbed him twice.

It happened in broad daylight in the parking lot of where new mothers are discharged.

The attacker ran in the direction of Woodbury Avenue, while the victim made his way back into the hospital for emergency care.

Multiple police officers responded to the area in search of the suspect, who was described as a Black man in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-8 with short hair and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and brownish sweatpants.

The victim is being treated at the hospital and was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

Police say they do not know why the victim was attacked.

"We have been advised that this was a random act of violence which could have occurred anywhere," hospital spokesperson Andrea Rynn said. "Our security team took immediate action, as did Norwalk police, for which we are very grateful for their assistance. Security protocols remain in place. Our primary concern is for the victim and his family. As this is an active investigation, we won't be commenting further."

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting assistance from the public.

If anyone has any knowledge or information regarding the incident you can call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

