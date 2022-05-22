Empire State Building lit to honor The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- The Empire State Building was lit in red and white with a crown saying '50' in honor of what would have been Biggie Smalls' 50th birthday.

Lines were extremely long for commemorative MetroCards with a portrait of the rap icon.

The cards went on sale just after midnight at vending machines in Central Brooklyn. The cards are already popping up on eBay with someone asking $5,000.



Biggie was born and raised in Brooklyn.

