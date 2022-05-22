Empire State Building lit to honor The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday

Lines were extremely long for commemorative MetroCards with a portrait of the rap icon.
The cards went on sale just after midnight at vending machines in Central Brooklyn. The cards are already popping up on eBay with someone asking $5,000.
Biggie was born and raised in Brooklyn.
