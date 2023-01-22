Boats from all over arrive at Javits Center ahead of NY Boat Show on Wednesday

Hundreds of boats, of all shapes and sizes, traveled here from Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, and beyond.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Boat Show is sailing into the Javits Center.

The move-in continues Sunday and Monday before the boat show officially kicks off Wednesday at noon.

The show runs through Sunday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

